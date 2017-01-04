Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.78.

HII has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen and Company downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup Inc. upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

In related news, VP Matthew J. Mulherin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.49, for a total transaction of $1,443,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,701,110.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Kastner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total transaction of $331,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,566,487.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at $1,327,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 46.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,634,000 after buying an additional 42,959 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,032.4% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 28,123 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at $151,600,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) traded up 0.68% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.34. 309,898 shares of the company traded hands. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $118.20 and a one year high of $191.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.15 and a 200-day moving average of $167.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post $10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc (HII) designs, builds, overhauls and repairs ships for the United States Navy and the United States Coast Guard. The Company is the designer, builder and refueler of nuclear powered aircraft carriers, a builder of amphibious assault and expeditionary warfare ships for the United States Navy and the sole builder of National Security Cutters (NSCs) for the United States Coast Guard.

