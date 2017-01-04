Humana Inc. (HUM) Stake Cut by Evercore Trust Company N.A.

Evercore Trust Company N.A. reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,555,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,981 shares during the period. Humana accounts for 1.5% of Evercore Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Evercore Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Humana were worth $452,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Humana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 141.6% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markston International LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) opened at 197.61 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.00 and a 12 month high of $217.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.34.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.09. Humana had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post $9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/humana-inc-hum-stake-cut-by-evercore-trust-company-n-a/1139732.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Humana from $222.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.29.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group, Healthcare Services and Other Businesses. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group accounts, as well as individual commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.