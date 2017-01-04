Horizon Global Corporation Forecasted to Earn FY2016 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (HZN)

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2016 earnings per share estimates for Horizon Global Corporation in a report issued on Thursday. Barrington Research analyst R. Hokanson now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $0.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Horizon Global Corporation’s Q4 2016 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Global Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Horizon Global Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Global Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Global Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) traded up 1.83% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.49. 106,954 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $511.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 2.25. Horizon Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50.

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Horizon Global Corporation had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 208.56%. The firm earned $151.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Horizon Global Corporation by 5.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 838,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after buying an additional 46,853 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in Horizon Global Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,868,000. Spitfire Capital LLC raised its position in Horizon Global Corporation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Spitfire Capital LLC now owns 755,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Horizon Global Corporation by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 655,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after buying an additional 37,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Horizon Global Corporation by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 41,536 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Global Corporation

Horizon Global Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of a range of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products serving the automotive aftermarket, retail and original equipment (OE) channels. The Company operates through two segments: Cequent Americas and Cequent APEA.

