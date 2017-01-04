Hoose Mary Van Sells 2,000 Shares of The Advisory Board Company (ABCO) Stock

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) insider Hoose Mary Van sold 2,000 shares of The Advisory Board Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $66,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,057.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Hoose Mary Van also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 19th, Hoose Mary Van sold 2,000 shares of The Advisory Board Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $64,960.00.
- On Tuesday, November 22nd, Hoose Mary Van sold 2,000 shares of The Advisory Board Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $73,960.00.
- On Thursday, November 10th, Hoose Mary Van sold 2,000 shares of The Advisory Board Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $68,520.00.
The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) traded down 3.852% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.075. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,223 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.33 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74. The Advisory Board Company has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $48.86.
The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The Advisory Board Company had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Advisory Board Company will post $1.82 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The Advisory Board Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 16.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 102.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 111.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Advisory Board Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000.
ABCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co initiated coverage on The Advisory Board Company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Advisory Board Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity set a $50.00 target price on The Advisory Board Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $37.00 target price on The Advisory Board Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut The Advisory Board Company from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.
The Advisory Board Company Company Profile
The Advisory Board Company is a provider of software and solutions to the healthcare and higher education industries. The Company’s healthcare programs address a range of clinical and business issues, including physician alignment and engagement, network management and growth strategy, value-based care and population health, revenue cycle, clinical operations and supply chain.
