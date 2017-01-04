Hoose Mary Van Sells 2,000 Shares of The Advisory Board Company (ABCO) Stock

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) insider Hoose Mary Van sold 2,000 shares of The Advisory Board Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $66,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,057.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hoose Mary Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Hoose Mary Van sold 2,000 shares of The Advisory Board Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $64,960.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Hoose Mary Van sold 2,000 shares of The Advisory Board Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $73,960.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, Hoose Mary Van sold 2,000 shares of The Advisory Board Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $68,520.00.

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) traded down 3.852% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.075. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,223 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.33 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74. The Advisory Board Company has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $48.86.

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The Advisory Board Company had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Advisory Board Company will post $1.82 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/hoose-mary-van-sells-2000-shares-of-the-advisory-board-company-abco-stock/1139930.html.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The Advisory Board Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 16.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 102.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 111.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Advisory Board Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

ABCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co initiated coverage on The Advisory Board Company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Advisory Board Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity set a $50.00 target price on The Advisory Board Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $37.00 target price on The Advisory Board Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut The Advisory Board Company from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

The Advisory Board Company Company Profile

The Advisory Board Company is a provider of software and solutions to the healthcare and higher education industries. The Company’s healthcare programs address a range of clinical and business issues, including physician alignment and engagement, network management and growth strategy, value-based care and population health, revenue cycle, clinical operations and supply chain.

Receive News & Ratings for The Advisory Board Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Advisory Board Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.