Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on HOMB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Home BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Home BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Merion Capital Group lowered Home BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Home BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) opened at 27.52 on Wednesday. Home BancShares has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $44.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 32.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Home BancShares will post $1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other Home BancShares news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 401,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $10,618,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 806,429 shares in the company, valued at $21,354,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Engelkes sold 21,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $528,284.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Home BancShares by 335.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 29,922 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home BancShares by 96.2% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 16,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Home BancShares by 126.1% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Home BancShares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Home BancShares by 100.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 80,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in providing a range of commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities through its community bank subsidiary, Centennial Bank (the Bank).

