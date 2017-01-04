Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Stake Reduced by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,580 shares during the period. Hologic accounts for about 1.2% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $18,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth about $48,888,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 10.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.9% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 7.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,000 after buying an additional 35,820 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) traded down 0.02% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.14. 1,716,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average of $37.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $41.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hologic had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company earned $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post $2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. Canaccord Genuity set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hologic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

In related news, Director Elaine Ullian sold 18,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total transaction of $727,251.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,772.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karleen Marie Oberton sold 31,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,258,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at $680,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays.

