HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) Given Buy Rating at RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

HFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of HollyFrontier Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HollyFrontier Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Scotiabank downgraded HollyFrontier Corporation from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Vetr raised HollyFrontier Corporation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating and set a $23.33 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded HollyFrontier Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier Corporation has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.22.

Shares of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) opened at 33.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.32. HollyFrontier Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $40.82. The stock’s market cap is $5.90 billion.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. HollyFrontier Corporation had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corporation will post $0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. HollyFrontier Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.02%.

In other HollyFrontier Corporation news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $86,595.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,192.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Jennings sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,655.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corporation during the third quarter worth $110,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corporation by 5.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corporation during the third quarter worth $134,000. Bellwether Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corporation during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corporation by 143.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier Corporation

HollyFrontier Corporation (HollyFrontier) is an independent petroleum refiner. The Company produces various refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. The Company operates through two segments: Refining and Holly Energy Partners, L.P.

