Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

HPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vetr upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.36 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Gabelli began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $25.00 price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays PLC reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, FBN Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.53.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) traded up 1.013% on Wednesday, hitting $23.435. The stock had a trading volume of 970,842 shares. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $24.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.876 and a beta of 3.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post $2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/hewlett-packard-enterprise-company-hpe-coverage-initiated-by-analysts-at-guggenheim/1139833.html.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 43,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $967,994.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,839.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $117,276.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company during the second quarter worth $100,000. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company by 79.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.