Hess Corporation (HES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HES shares. KLR Group started coverage on shares of Hess Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hess Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Hess Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Hess Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hess Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

In other news, insider Brian D. Truelove sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $237,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 2,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $152,802.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess Corporation by 232.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 14,652 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Corporation during the second quarter worth $2,155,000. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hess Corporation by 10.0% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,018,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,189,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Hess Corporation by 63.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Hess Corporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 84,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) opened at 62.82 on Friday. Hess Corporation has a 52-week low of $32.41 and a 52-week high of $65.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.39. The stock’s market capitalization is $19.68 billion.

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. Hess Corporation had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 63.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Corporation will post ($4.86) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hess Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.47%.

Hess Corporation Company Profile

Hess Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its segments include E&P, which is engaged in the sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas, and Bakken Midstream, which provides services, including crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminaling of propane, located in the Bakken shale play of North Dakota.

