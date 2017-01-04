Hermes Investment Management Ltd. Has $18,766,000 Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (INGR)

Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 78.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,050 shares during the period. Hermes Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $18,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 297.7% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 56.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) traded up 0.85% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.45. The stock had a trading volume of 220,048 shares. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.53 and its 200-day moving average is $129.62. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $84.57 and a 12-month high of $140.00.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The business earned $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post $7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered their price objective on Ingredion from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.50.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated (Ingredion) is a global ingredients solutions provider. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of starches and sweeteners for a range of industries. Its operations are classified into four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

