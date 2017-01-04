Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hercules Capital’s shares have outpaced the Zacks Categorized Small Business Investment Companies & Commercial industry, over the last six months. The company's loan origination activity continues to be on track, as it remains focused on making commitments to new and existing companies. Further, the company is expected to witness growing demand for customized financing based on the market optimism for public equities and an improving economic environment. Nevertheless, elevated expenses, threat of concentration risk and stricter regulations continue to be the near-term concerns for the company.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) opened at 14.38 on Friday. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm earned $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Finally, Societe Generale acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc, formerly Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc, is a specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing senior secured venture growth loans to venture capital-backed companies in a range of technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology industries.

