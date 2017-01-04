Herbalife LTD. (HLF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Herbalife LTD. (NYSE:HLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

Separately, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife LTD. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Herbalife LTD. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Herbalife LTD. (NYSE:HLF) opened at 49.19 on Wednesday. Herbalife LTD. has a 1-year low of $42.26 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.80. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.72.

Herbalife LTD. (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business earned $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. Herbalife LTD. had a return on equity of 1,018.52% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife LTD. will post $4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife LTD. news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,832,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,232,389.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,056,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $58,136,598.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Herbalife LTD. by 13.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Herbalife LTD. during the third quarter valued at $163,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Herbalife LTD. during the third quarter valued at $213,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Herbalife LTD. during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife LTD. during the second quarter valued at $211,000.

Herbalife LTD. Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. is a global nutrition company. The Company develops and sells weight management, healthy meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy and targeted nutritional products, as well as personal care products. The Company’s segments include North America; Mexico; South & Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and China.

