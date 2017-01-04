Henderson Group PLC Continues to Hold Stake in Baker Hughes Incorporated (BHI)

Henderson Group PLC continued to hold its position in shares of Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,089 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 389.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 859.6% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $201,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $168,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI) traded down 0.43% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,626 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $27.84 billion. Baker Hughes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $68.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average is $53.23.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.29. Baker Hughes had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 30.97%. The business earned $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Incorporated will post ($1.76) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHI. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Baker Hughes to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.82.

In related news, SVP Alan R. Crain, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman purchased 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.84 per share, with a total value of $5,001,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Incorporated is engaged in the oilfield services industry. The Company is a supplier of oilfield services, products, technology and systems used in the oil and natural gas industry around the world. The Company also provides industrial products and services for other businesses, including downstream chemicals, and process and pipeline services.

