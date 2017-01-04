HCP, Inc. (HCP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vetr Inc.

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a $30.75 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Vetr‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of HCP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of HCP in a research note on Sunday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of HCP in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.68.

Shares of HCP (NYSE:HCP) opened at 29.78 on Monday. HCP has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $36.82. The company’s market capitalization is $13.94 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.65.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. HCP had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $654.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HCP will post $1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/hcp-inc-hcp-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-vetr-inc/1139392.html.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of HCP by 57.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 121,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 44,428 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of HCP by 1.2% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCP during the third quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of HCP by 4.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 875,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,217,000 after buying an additional 39,630 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in shares of HCP by 35.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 877,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,308,000 after buying an additional 230,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc (HCP) is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. Its portfolio consists of investments in various healthcare segments: senior housing, post-acute/skilled nursing, life science, medical office and hospital.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HCP Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.