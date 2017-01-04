Harvard Management Co. Inc. Raises Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 52.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,629,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,554,000 after buying an additional 560,766 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 215,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 148.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 15.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,794,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,788,000 after buying an additional 1,600,119 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 31.6% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 195,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 46,975 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU) traded up 4.08% on Wednesday, reaching $45.11. 1,901,414 shares of the company traded hands. New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $53.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average of $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.23.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company earned $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.77 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Harvard Management Co. Inc. Raises Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/harvard-management-co-inc-raises-stake-in-new-oriental-education-technology-group-inc-edu/1140277.html.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Brean Capital set a $60.00 target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc is a provider of private educational services in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company provides educational services under its New Oriental brand. The Company operates through seven segments, which include language training and test preparation, primary and secondary school education, online education, content development and distribution, pre-school education, overseas study consulting services and study tour.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.