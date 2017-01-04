Harvard Management Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 86,479 Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 86,479 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,000. Range Resources Corporation accounts for approximately 0.5% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Range Resources Corporation by 49.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Range Resources Corporation by 997.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Range Resources Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in Range Resources Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Range Resources Corporation by 65.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) traded up 2.91% on Wednesday, reaching $33.55. 4,448,638 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.51. The firm’s market capitalization is $8.18 billion. Range Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $46.96.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company earned $413 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.84 million. Range Resources Corporation had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 54.13%. Range Resources Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Range Resources Corporation will post ($0.18) EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Range Resources Corporation’s payout ratio is currently -1.97%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Harvard Management Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 86,479 Range Resources Corporation (RRC)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/harvard-management-co-inc-acquires-shares-of-86479-range-resources-corporation-rrc/1140257.html.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources Corporation in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Range Resources Corporation to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources Corporation in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources Corporation in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.16.

About Range Resources Corporation

Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil company. The Company operates through the exploration and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil in the United States segment. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties, focused in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.