Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Estimates for Harmony Gold have been stable lately. Harmony has a diverse portfolio of gold development projects spread across South Africa and PNG. The company is also making good progress in producing better quality gold ounces and reducing costs. However, Harmony is exposed to geopolitical risks associated with potential mine shut downs and labor strikes. Its operations are also likely to be impacted by a slower-than-expected ramp-up in production at mines and gold price volatility.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HMY. Morgan Stanley raised Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. lowered Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) opened at 2.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of -1.71. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $4.87.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/harmony-gold-mining-company-limited-hmy-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research/1139382.html.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited during the third quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited during the third quarter valued at about $2,318,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited during the third quarter valued at about $1,309,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited during the third quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited by 68.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 955,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 388,600 shares in the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in gold mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction and processing. The Company’s segments include South Africa Underground, Surface, and International. The South Africa Underground segment includes Kusasalethu, Doornkop, Phakisa, Tshepong, Masimong, Target 1, Bambanani, Joel, Unisel and Target 3.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.