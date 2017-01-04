Hancock Holding Company (HBHC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hancock’s shares have significantly outpaced the Zacks categorized Southeast Bank industry in the last one year. The company’ initiatives to streamline business are expected to reduce costs and improve efficiency. Further, the company's efforts to upgrade online banking facility are expected to lower expenses in the quarters ahead. Though stressed margins and exposure to residential mortgage, construction and land development loan portfolios remain near term concerns, the bank's strategic initiatives by making several investments are expected to accelerate revenue generation going forward. Notably, the company’s deal to acquire loans and branches of First NBC Bank is expected to add approximately $26 million of incremental annual earnings once completed.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HBHC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hancock Holding Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded shares of Hancock Holding Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC) opened at 44.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average is $33.61. Hancock Holding Company has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $45.50.

Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Hancock Holding Company had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hancock Holding Company will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Hancock Holding Company’s payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/hancock-holding-company-hbhc-upgraded-to-strong-buy-by-zacks-investment-research/1139758.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Hancock Holding Company during the third quarter worth about $30,885,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hancock Holding Company by 65.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,159,000 after buying an additional 879,369 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hancock Holding Company by 16.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,147,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,392,000 after buying an additional 729,019 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Holding Company by 180.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,126,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,543,000 after buying an additional 724,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Holding Company by 94.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,318,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,757,000 after buying an additional 639,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Holding Company

Hancock Holding Company (Hancock) is a financial services company that provides a network of service financial choices to the Gulf South region through its bank subsidiary, Whitney Bank, a Mississippi state bank. The Company operates through overall banking operations segment. Whitney Bank operates under brands, such as Hancock Bank in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida and Whitney Bank in Louisiana and Texas.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Holding Company (HBHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Holding Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Holding Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.