Halfords Group plc (HFD) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank AG to “Sell”

Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have GBX 310 ($3.81) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 320 ($3.93).

HFD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Investec restated a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.79) price objective on shares of Halfords Group plc in a report on Monday, November 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.42) price objective on shares of Halfords Group plc in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Halfords Group plc from GBX 340 ($4.18) to GBX 370 ($4.55) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Halfords Group plc to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 395 ($4.85) to GBX 375 ($4.61) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Haitong Bank restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 333 ($4.09) price objective on shares of Halfords Group plc in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halfords Group plc currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 368.20 ($4.53).

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) opened at 345.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 349.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 347.99. Halfords Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 299.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 452.28. The firm’s market cap is GBX 674.18 million.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.83 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

About Halfords Group plc

Halfords Group plc is a retailer of automotive and cycling products. The Company is also an independent operator in auto repair. It operates in two segments: Halfords Retail, which operates in both the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, and Halfords Autocentres, which operates in the United Kingdom.

