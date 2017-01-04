Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. (BSMX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. (NYSE:BSMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV is engaged in providing various banking services primarily in Mexico. It provides multiple banking services, securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities. The company also offers pension and investment funds; cards and other structured products; and treasury management, merchant, trust, life insurance, online collection, tax payment, payroll, and cash management services. Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV is based in Mexico City, Mexico. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BSMX. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. (NYSE:BSMX) traded up 1.10% on Wednesday, reaching $7.36. 2,144,416 shares of the company were exchanged. Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4835 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V.’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.95%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMX. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. by 39.3% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. during the second quarter worth about $997,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. by 83.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 23,540 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. by 28.5% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,761,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,016,000 after buying an additional 390,885 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. during the second quarter worth about $7,062,000. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V.

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV, formerly Santander Mexico Financial Group SAB de CV or Grupo Financiero Santander SAB de CV, is a Mexico-based financial institution. The Company is primarily engaged in the provision of multiple banking services, securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities.

