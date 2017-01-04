GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GrubHub Inc. is an online and mobile food ordering company. The Company’s platform assists diners in searching for local restaurant, tracking the order and re-order for convenience. It operates within the United States and the United Kingdom. GrubHub Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GRUB. Roth Capital initiated coverage on GrubHub in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GrubHub from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of GrubHub in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.94.

Shares of GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) opened at 37.06 on Tuesday. GrubHub has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $44.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average is $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38.

GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $181,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $61,771.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,649 shares in the company, valued at $61,771.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in GrubHub by 12.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GrubHub during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Societe Generale bought a new position in GrubHub during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in GrubHub during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in GrubHub during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc (Grubhub) is a provider of an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. The Company connects more than 40,000 local restaurants with diners in more than 1,000 cities across the United States. For restaurants, Grubhub generates higher margin takeout orders at full menu prices.

