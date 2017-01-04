GrubHub Inc. (GRUB) Downgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt to “Sell”

Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of GrubHub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of GrubHub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of GrubHub from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of GrubHub from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) opened at 37.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.38 and a beta of 1.84. GrubHub has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $44.58.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc (Grubhub) is a provider of an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. The Company connects more than 40,000 local restaurants with diners in more than 1,000 cities across the United States. For restaurants, Grubhub generates higher margin takeout orders at full menu prices.

