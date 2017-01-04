Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Separately, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Grifols, from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Grifols, (NASDAQ:GRFS) opened at 16.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. Grifols, has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/grifols-s-a-grfs-downgraded-to-strong-sell-at-zacks-investment-research/1139543.html.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This is a boost from Grifols,’s previous dividend of $0.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Grifols, by 19.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 43,966 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Grifols, by 70.9% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,366,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,409,000 after buying an additional 6,375,415 shares in the last quarter. Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Grifols, by 5.0% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,185,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,856,000 after buying an additional 152,964 shares in the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grifols, by 31.0% in the second quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 20,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Grifols, by 9.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 241,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grifols, (GRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.