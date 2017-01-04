Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,015 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $97,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 228.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) opened at 79.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.30 and a 200-day moving average of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 0.34. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $50.64 and a one year high of $80.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post $2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.50 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

In other news, insider James Little sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $148,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Inc, formerly Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd, is a Canada-based waste management company. The Company provides waste collection, recycling and disposal services to commercial, industrial, municipal and residential customers in over 10 states in the United States, and the District of Columbia, and in over six Canadian provinces.

