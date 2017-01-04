Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Position in Public Storage (PSA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,070 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $60,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,714,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,294,405,000 after buying an additional 470,163 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,595,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,213,000 after buying an additional 536,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,866,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,418,000 after buying an additional 62,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,869,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,244,498,000 after buying an additional 178,037 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,111,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,381,000 after buying an additional 135,728 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) traded up 0.23% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.03. The company had a trading volume of 88,551 shares. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $200.65 and a 52-week high of $277.60. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.00 and its 200-day moving average is $224.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51. The company had revenue of $663.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.13 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 52.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post $6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 122.70%.

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $284.00) on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, FBR & Co cut their price target on Public Storage from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

In other Public Storage news, insider John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.42, for a total transaction of $10,771,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 69,763 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $214.98 per share, for a total transaction of $14,997,649.74. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,396,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,908,606.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s business activities include the ownership and operation of self-storage facilities, which offer storage spaces for lease, generally on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use, ancillary activities, such as merchandise sales and tenant reinsurance to the tenants at its self-storage facilities, as well as the acquisition and development of additional self-storage space.

