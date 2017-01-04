Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (AMEX:GTE) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has C$3.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Calgary, Canada, incorporated and traded in the United States and operating in South America. Gran Tierra Energy holds interests in producing and prospective properties in Argentina, Colombia and Peru. The company strategy is focused on establishing a portfolio of drilling opportunities to exploit undeveloped reserves to grow production, as well as undertaking exploration to grow future reserves. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. raised Gran Tierra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a top pick rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) boosted their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.80 to C$3.90 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.52.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) opened at 4.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The company’s market capitalization is $1.43 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/gran-tierra-energy-inc-gte-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research/1139482.html.

In related news, VP Lawrence West purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$697,931.50. Also, VP David Eldon Hardy purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.84 per share, with a total value of C$25,560.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$68,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTE. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 157.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 276,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 168,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 27.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 89,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 19,010 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 76.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 625,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 270,078 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,187,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after buying an additional 481,590 shares during the period.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an energy company engaged in oil and gas acquisition, exploration, development and production. The Company focuses on onshore oil and gas properties in Colombia, and also own rights to oil and gas properties in Brazil and Peru. Its segments are Colombia, Peru and Brazil based on geographic organization.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gran Tierra Energy (GTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.