Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Downgrades TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) to Sell

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) opened at 68.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.40. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $51.70 and a 1-year high of $71.87.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm earned $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post $4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.01%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Lynch sold 123,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $7,797,533.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,027,702.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Terrence R. Curtin sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $78,771.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,474.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 161.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,963,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,903,000 after buying an additional 5,539,080 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,936,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,463,000 after buying an additional 2,348,403 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,139.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,203,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,851,000 after buying an additional 2,104,950 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $59,141,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $42,420,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a technology company, which designs and manufactures connectivity and sensors solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Communications Solutions. The Company’s segments manufacture and distribute its products and solutions to a range of end markets.

