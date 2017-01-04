Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) is Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Consolidated Investment Group LLC held its stake in Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,711 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Golar LNG Partners makes up 2.8% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG Partners were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMLP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 119.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after buying an additional 426,300 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 275.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 368,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 270,814 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 43.2% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 814,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,933,000 after buying an additional 245,825 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 81.3% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 469,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after buying an additional 210,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 2.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,399,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,636,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) traded down 0.55% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 275,991 shares. Golar LNG Partners LP has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners in a report on Monday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 target price on Golar LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term time charters. The Company operates through the LNG market segment. The Company’s fleet consists of approximately six FSRUs and over four LNG carriers. The Company’s FSRU vessels include Golar Spirit, Golar Winter, Golar Freeze, NR Satu, Golar Igloo and Golar Eskimo.

