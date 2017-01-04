Global Endowment Management LP Invests $3,678,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.6% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.1% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO now owns 200,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,814,000 after buying an additional 32,195 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 128,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 70.0% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 62,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) traded up 0.16% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,021,617 shares. The company has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $64.18 and a 52-week high of $84.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post $3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 88.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.62.

In other news, insider Melissa S. Barnes sold 2,093 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $172,107.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,736.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,262.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

