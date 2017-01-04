Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) Research Coverage Started at J P Morgan Chase & Co

Equities research analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital set a $47.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) opened at 14.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $533.62 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $27.99.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post ($2.40) EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kevin P. Starr sold 108,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Co. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 45.2% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Co. now owns 1,733,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,764,000 after buying an additional 540,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 43.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,031,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,775,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares during the period. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 99.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat blood-based disorders. The Company’s segment is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat blood-based disorders.

