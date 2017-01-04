Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) Position Raised by BlackRock Advisors LLC

BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 338,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,586,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,009,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 66.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 53.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) traded up 10.84% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.85. 1,283,949 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $29.63. The firm’s market cap is $591.46 million.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($2.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.01.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kevin P. Starr sold 108,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,743,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat blood-based disorders. The Company’s segment is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat blood-based disorders.

