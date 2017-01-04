Glatfelter (GLT) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 934,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $20,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Glatfelter by 3.9% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Glatfelter by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Glatfelter by 8.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glatfelter during the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Genesee Valley Trust Co. boosted its position in Glatfelter by 2.1% in the second quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) traded up 0.08% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.33. 76,000 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.32. Glatfelter has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Glatfelter had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm earned $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glatfelter will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLT. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Glatfelter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. DA Davidson cut shares of Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

