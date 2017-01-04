Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Genworth outperformed the Zacks categorized Life Insurance industry, over the last six months. Genworth has agreed to be acquired by China Oceanwide as the transaction will enhance value for its customers through better services than is currently provided on the basis of its existing business plan or other strategic alternatives. It will however remain committed toward its key financial priorities of strengthening the balance sheet and stabilizing and improving ratings over time, particularly in its U.S. MI business. Genworth is intensifying focus on streamlining and rationalizing business to mainly improve performance, enhance financial and strategic flexibility. However, new products and pricing changes in the U.S. Life Insurance Division implemented over the past couple of years led to lower sales for Genworth.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GNW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Monday, September 5th. BTIG Research set a $5.00 target price on Genworth Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Compass Point upgraded Genworth Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $4.09 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Genworth Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised their target price on Genworth Financial from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) opened at 3.87 on Tuesday. Genworth Financial has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $5.27. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.93 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/genworth-financial-inc-gnw-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research/1139488.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,188,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,761,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 72.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 303,031 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 310.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,458,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,153,000 after buying an additional 2,614,805 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 56.5% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 398,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 143,900 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc (Genworth) is a financial security company. The Company provides insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had more than 15 million customers, with a presence in more than 25 countries. The Company operates in Insurance, Mortgage Insurance and Corporate and Runoff.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genworth Financial (GNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.