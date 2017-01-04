Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Position Increased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,483 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Genuine Parts Company were worth $20,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company by 6.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company by 2.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company by 148.1% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) traded up 0.9064% on Wednesday, reaching $96.4968. 195,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Genuine Parts Company has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $105.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.8507 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Genuine Parts Company had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post $4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.6575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Genuine Parts Company’s payout ratio is currently 56.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts Company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts Company to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Gallagher acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.24 per share, with a total value of $267,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts Company

Genuine Parts Company is a service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Industrial, Office Products Group, Electrical/Electronic Materials and Other.

