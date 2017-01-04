Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 107.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Genomic Health were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genomic Health by 14.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in Genomic Health by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Genomic Health by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,445,000 after buying an additional 42,512 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Genomic Health by 100.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Genomic Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) traded up 1.12% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,171 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The firm’s market cap is $997.00 million.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Genomic Health had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The business earned $82.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Genomic Health, Inc. will post ($0.46) EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GHDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen and Company lowered Genomic Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $38.00 target price on Genomic Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other Genomic Health news, insider Kimberly J. Popovits sold 5,313 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $153,439.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,265.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO G Bradley Cole sold 8,290 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $253,591.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,041.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc is a healthcare company, which provides genomic-based diagnostic tests for the treatment of early stage cancer. The Company offers its Oncotype DX tests as a clinical laboratory service, where it analyzes the expression levels of genes in tumor tissue samples and provides physicians with a quantitative gene expression profile expressed as a single quantitative score, which it calls a Recurrence Score for invasive breast cancer and colon cancer, a DCIS Score for ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) and a Genomic Prostate Score for prostate cancer.

