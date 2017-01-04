Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cowen and Company

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $38.00 price target on Genomic Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genomic Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.
Shares of Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) opened at 29.45 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is $985.96 million. Genomic Health has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $35.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96.
Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.24 million. Genomic Health had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genomic Health will post ($0.46) EPS for the current year.
In other Genomic Health news, COO G Bradley Cole sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $253,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,041.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Vaughn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genomic Health during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genomic Health during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genomic Health by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Genomic Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Genomic Health during the third quarter valued at about $386,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Genomic Health Company Profile
Genomic Health, Inc is a healthcare company, which provides genomic-based diagnostic tests for the treatment of early stage cancer. The Company offers its Oncotype DX tests as a clinical laboratory service, where it analyzes the expression levels of genes in tumor tissue samples and provides physicians with a quantitative gene expression profile expressed as a single quantitative score, which it calls a Recurrence Score for invasive breast cancer and colon cancer, a DCIS Score for ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) and a Genomic Prostate Score for prostate cancer.
Receive News & Ratings for Genomic Health Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomic Health Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.