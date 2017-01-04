Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $38.00 price target on Genomic Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genomic Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) opened at 29.45 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is $985.96 million. Genomic Health has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $35.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.24 million. Genomic Health had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genomic Health will post ($0.46) EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cowen and Company” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/genomic-health-inc-ghdx-cut-to-market-perform-at-cowen-and-company/1139768.html.

In other Genomic Health news, COO G Bradley Cole sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $253,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,041.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Vaughn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genomic Health during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genomic Health during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genomic Health by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Genomic Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Genomic Health during the third quarter valued at about $386,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc is a healthcare company, which provides genomic-based diagnostic tests for the treatment of early stage cancer. The Company offers its Oncotype DX tests as a clinical laboratory service, where it analyzes the expression levels of genes in tumor tissue samples and provides physicians with a quantitative gene expression profile expressed as a single quantitative score, which it calls a Recurrence Score for invasive breast cancer and colon cancer, a DCIS Score for ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) and a Genomic Prostate Score for prostate cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Genomic Health Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomic Health Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.