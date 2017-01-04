Gap, Inc. (The) (GPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gap, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GPS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-three have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPS. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Gap, Inc. (The) from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Gap, Inc. (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Gap, Inc. (The) from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. FBR & Co upped their price target on shares of Gap, Inc. (The) to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group upped their price target on shares of Gap, Inc. (The) to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) traded up 3.684% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.345. 6,963,740 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.491 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.64. Gap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $30.74.

Gap, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business earned $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Gap, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gap, Inc. will post $1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Gap, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

In other news, EVP Paul Joseph Chapman sold 6,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $169,032.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jeff Kirwan sold 11,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $289,484.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,605.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in Gap, Inc. (The) by 520.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 942,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after buying an additional 790,790 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gap, Inc. (The) during the third quarter valued at $1,557,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Gap, Inc. (The) during the third quarter valued at $551,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gap, Inc. (The) during the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gap, Inc. (The) during the third quarter valued at $409,000. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gap, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Gap, Inc (Gap Inc) is an apparel retail company. The Company offers apparel, accessories and personal care products for men, women and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta and Intermix brands. Its products are available to customers online through Company-owned Websites and through the use of third-parties that provide logistics and fulfillment services.

