Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “FutureFuel Chemical Company manufacturers diversified chemical products and biobased products comprised of biofuels and biobased specialty chemical products. The Biofuel product segment is focused on the production and commercialization of biodiesel while products offered by the chemical business segment mainly includes bleach activator, herbicide and performance chemicals. FutureFuel Chemical Company is based in Arkansas, USA. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FutureFuel Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) opened at 13.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $16.58.

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. FutureFuel Corp. had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company earned $69.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FutureFuel Corp. will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “FutureFuel Corp. (FF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/futurefuel-corp-ff-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold/1139589.html.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $2.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from FutureFuel Corp.’s previous special dividend of $0.25. FutureFuel Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

In related news, VP Paul M. Flynn sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $102,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,150.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FutureFuel Corp. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,867,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,320,000 after buying an additional 73,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in FutureFuel Corp. by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,719,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after buying an additional 126,763 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FutureFuel Corp. by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after buying an additional 51,503 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in FutureFuel Corp. by 25.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,631,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after buying an additional 333,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in FutureFuel Corp. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel Corp.

FutureFuel Corp. is engaged in the chemical and biofuels business. The FutureFuel Chemical Company, a subsidiary of Company, manufactures chemical products and bio-based products comprising biofuels and bio-based specialty chemical products. The Company operates in two segments: chemicals and biofuels.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FutureFuel Corp. (FF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.