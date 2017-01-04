FULGENT GENETIC (FLGT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FULGENT GENETIC (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on FULGENT GENETIC in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of FULGENT GENETIC in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on FULGENT GENETIC in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

FULGENT GENETIC (NASDAQ:FLGT) opened at 11.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46. The company’s market cap is $197.09 million. FULGENT GENETIC has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FULGENT GENETIC during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of FULGENT GENETIC during the third quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FULGENT GENETIC during the third quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About FULGENT GENETIC

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company. The Company offers genetic testing to provide physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information to improve quality of patient care. The Company has developed a technology platform that integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

