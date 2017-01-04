Frontier Communications Corporation (FTR) Downgraded by Vetr Inc. to “Sell”

Vetr lowered shares of Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $3.46 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hilliard Lyons restated a neutral rating on shares of Frontier Communications Corporation in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Frontier Communications Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an outperform rating and issued a $8.75 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Macquarie upgraded Frontier Communications Corporation from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Communications Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.29.

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) opened at 3.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $4.20 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25. Frontier Communications Corporation has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.85.

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Frontier Communications Corporation had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company earned $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Corporation will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Frontier Communications Corporation’s payout ratio is -77.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Frontier Communications Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 44,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Frontier Communications Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Frontier Communications Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Frontier Communications Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 105,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in Frontier Communications Corporation by 2.2% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Corporation Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation (Frontier) offers a range of voice, data, and video services and products. The Company offers a portfolio of communications services for residential and business customers in each of its markets. The Company’s product portfolio includes Internet access, broadband-enabled services, video services and voice services.

