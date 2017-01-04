Ford Motor Company (F) Position Decreased by Evercore Trust Company N.A.

Evercore Trust Company N.A. decreased its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218,514,961 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,214,166 shares during the period. Ford Motor Company makes up about 8.6% of Evercore Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Evercore Trust Company N.A. owned 0.05% of Ford Motor Company worth $2,637,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Ford Motor Company by 21.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor Company during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor Company during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor Company by 14.9% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor Company by 2.1% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) opened at 12.59 on Wednesday. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business earned $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor Company had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 4.80%. Ford Motor Company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post $1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Vetr upgraded shares of Ford Motor Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Jefferies Group set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor Company and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nomura began coverage on shares of Ford Motor Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor Company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

In related news, VP Bradley M. Gayton sold 12,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $152,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ziad S. Ojakli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 503,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,497.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Company Profile

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s principal business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, financing, and servicing a line of Ford cars, trucks, sports utility vehicles (SUVs), and electrified vehicles, as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in two sectors: Automotive and Financial Services.

