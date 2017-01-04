Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $9.00 price target on shares of Fluidigm Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th.

Shares of Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) traded up 6.85% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,701 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $236.15 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85. Fluidigm Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $11.05.

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. Fluidigm Corporation had a negative net margin of 64.65% and a negative return on equity of 59.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fluidigm Corporation will post ($2.59) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fluidigm Corporation news, Director Samuel D. Colella purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $36,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,068.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $349,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Fluidigm Corporation by 23.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fluidigm Corporation by 1,153.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 19,295 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Fluidigm Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Fluidigm Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $4,808,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluidigm Corporation Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures and markets technologies and life science tools focused on the exploration and analysis of single cells, as well as the industrial application of genomics, based upon the Company’s core microfluidics and mass cytometry technologies. The Company operates in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of life science tools for the life science and Ag-Bio industries segment.

