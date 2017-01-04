Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEMKT:FSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Flexible Solutions International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEMKT:FSI) opened at 1.30 on Tuesday. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.99.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (FSI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/flexible-solutions-international-inc-fsi-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1139484.html.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEMKT:FSI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Flexible Solutions International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc develops, manufactures and markets specialty chemicals, which slow the evaporation of water. The Company operates through two segments: Energy and water conservation products (EWCP), and Biodegradable polymers (BCPAs). The Company’s Energy and water conservation products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket, which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket, which is designed to be used in still or slow moving drinking water sources.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexible Solutions International (FSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.