Evercore Trust Company N.A. Sells 398,034 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)

Evercore Trust Company N.A. lowered its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,670,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,034 shares during the period. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company makes up 0.4% of Evercore Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Evercore Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company were worth $118,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GT. Chemical Bank boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 53,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company by 461.7% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 126,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 103,890 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,926,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,529,000 after buying an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company by 13.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 628,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,294,000 after buying an additional 73,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) opened at 31.19 on Wednesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.33.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The company earned $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 2.09%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post $3.94 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/evercore-trust-company-n-a-sells-398034-shares-of-the-goodyear-tire-rubber-company-gt/1139777.html.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in a report on Saturday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.72.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing tires for various applications. It also manufactures and markets rubber-related chemicals for various applications. The Company’s Americas business comprises businesses of North America and Latin America.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.