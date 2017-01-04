Evercore Trust Company N.A. Sells 37,270 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

Evercore Trust Company N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,893,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 37,270 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants makes up approximately 0.6% of Evercore Trust Company N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Evercore Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $177,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 9.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,902,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $247,202,000 after buying an additional 308,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 332,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,368,000 after buying an additional 40,209 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 50.5% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 175,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,749,000 after buying an additional 13,279 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) opened at 72.06 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average is $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post $3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Evercore Trust Company N.A. Sells 37,270 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/evercore-trust-company-n-a-sells-37270-shares-of-darden-restaurants-inc-dri/1139748.html.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

In related news, SVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 28,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $1,757,093.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,832.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 8,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $548,486.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at $998,832.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.