Equity Residential (EQR) Stake Lowered by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,612 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $13,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Lebenthal Holdings LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 3.3% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Holdings LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Equity Residential by 56.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) traded up 1.045% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.295. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,648 shares. Equity Residential has a one year low of $58.28 and a one year high of $81.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average is $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.603 and a beta of 0.35.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company earned $606.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.10 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 167.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post $11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.5038 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.63%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

In other news, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 110,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $6,947,564.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Santee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $188,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and management of apartment properties in various markets of the United States. The Company’s segments include Boston, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Southern California, Washington DC, Non-core – South Florida, Non-core – Denver, and Non-core – other.

