Equity One, Inc. (EQY) Stake Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Equity One, Inc. (NYSE:EQY) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Equity One were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Equity One by 28.2% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 10,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity One by 2.1% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 14,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Equity One during the second quarter worth about $297,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity One by 75.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Equity One by 35.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the period. 63.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equity One, Inc. (NYSE:EQY) traded up 1.69% on Wednesday, reaching $31.23. 669,204 shares of the company were exchanged. Equity One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.44.

Equity One (NYSE:EQY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Equity One had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm earned $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equity One, Inc. will post $0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Equity One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.59%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Equity One, Inc. (EQY) Stake Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/equity-one-inc-eqy-stake-raised-by-state-of-new-jersey-common-pension-fund-d/1140271.html.

EQY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Equity One from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Equity One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Equity One Company Profile

Equity One, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops shopping centers and retail properties located in supply constrained suburban and urban communities. The Company’s property portfolio includes 90-30 Metropolitan, 1175 Third Avenue, Aventura Square, Circle Center West, Culver Center, Bird Ludlum, Greenwood, Pavilion, Sheridan Plaza, Shoppes of Silverlakes, Westport Plaza, Alafaya Village, Ryanwood, Town & Country, Plaza Escuela, Potrero, Copps Hill, Southbury Green, Clocktower Plaza, Buckhead Station, Hampton Oaks, Quincy Star Market, Elmwood Oaks, Westwood Towers, Centre Pointe Plaza and Willows Shopping Center.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity One, Inc. (NYSE:EQY).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity One Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity One Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.