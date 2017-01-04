Equity Investment Corp GA Buys Shares of 1,450,398 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Equity Investment Corp GA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,450,398 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $75,392,000. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.4% of Equity Investment Corp GA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $3,888,000. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 405,394 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 63,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 29.8% in the second quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. now owns 159,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after buying an additional 36,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) remained flat at $54.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,146,766 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $222.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.79 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.04.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.08 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 78.75% and a net margin of 10.97%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5775 per share. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.38 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Pacific Crest reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 672 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $32,094.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,532.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 668 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $32,925.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $298,056.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc (Verizon) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. The Company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its wireless and wireline networks.

