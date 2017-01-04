Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,437,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,802,000 after buying an additional 820,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Equinix by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,062,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,827,000 after buying an additional 37,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Equinix by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,054,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,782,000 after buying an additional 67,814 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 4.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,621,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,659,000 after buying an additional 65,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 21.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,099,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,202,000 after buying an additional 192,902 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) traded up 2.00% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.91. 644,330 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.00. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.45 and a 12-month high of $391.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $924.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.73 million. Equinix had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 648.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $409.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.81.

In related news, insider Crosslink Capital Inc sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.27, for a total value of $4,037,508.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.06, for a total transaction of $892,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,646 shares in the company, valued at $13,798,940.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Equinix) connects businesses with partners and customers worldwide through a global platform of data centers. The Company connects approximately 4000 customers, across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific. Platform Equinix combines international business exchange (IBX) data centers, a global footprint and ecosystems.

