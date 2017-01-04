Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Reynolds American Inc (RAI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Reynolds American Inc (NYSE:RAI) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,715,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,587 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds American were worth $269,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RAI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Reynolds American by 7.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in Reynolds American during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Reynolds American by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its stake in Reynolds American by 5,888.9% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds American during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reynolds American Inc (NYSE:RAI) opened at 56.17 on Wednesday. Reynolds American Inc has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $56.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.65.

Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Reynolds American had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Reynolds American Inc will post $2.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Reynolds American’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Reynolds American in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. set a $57.00 price target on Reynolds American and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. RBC Capital Markets set a $54.00 price target on Reynolds American and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Reynolds American in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vetr downgraded Reynolds American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.08 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.35.

In other Reynolds American news, CEO Debra Ann Crew sold 10,818 shares of Reynolds American stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $590,013.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds American

Reynolds American Inc (RAI) is a holding company. The Company’s segments are RJR Tobacco, Santa Fe and American Snuff. The RJR Tobacco segment consists principally of the primary operations of R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. The Santa Fe segment consists of the domestic operations of Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc (SFNTC).

